Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Mizuho

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,558. The company has a market cap of $789.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

