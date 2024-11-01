Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,489. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.