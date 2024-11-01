Head-To-Head Review: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) versus Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Helius Medical Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $594,000.00 3.05 -$8.85 million ($10.68) -0.05

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -1,487.54% -258.06% -113.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gadsden Properties and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,633.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -5.2, indicating that its share price is 620% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Gadsden Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

