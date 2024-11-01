HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
HCW Biologics Price Performance
HCW Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 10,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 978.03% and a negative return on equity of 385.90%.
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.
