HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

HCW Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 10,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 978.03% and a negative return on equity of 385.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.