HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

TNGX stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,321,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,870,940.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,870,940.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,406,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,573,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,394,176.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,885,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,582. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $17,427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 100,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

