HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 785,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $24,885,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.