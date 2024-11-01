Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HVT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 28,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
