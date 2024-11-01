Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after buying an additional 891,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 458,664 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.63 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average is $238.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

