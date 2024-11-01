Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNA. Westwood Wealth Management raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 127,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

