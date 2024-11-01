Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.