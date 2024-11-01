Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,140,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 1,560,711 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

