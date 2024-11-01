Grin Tops One Day Volume of $7,796.54 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.47 million and $7,796.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,445.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.95 or 0.00505351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00099512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00219881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00026703 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00072466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

