Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $17.66. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 144,260 shares changing hands.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,781,542.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 958,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,311,004. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,648.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.