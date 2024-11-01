Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

