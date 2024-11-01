**

Chicago-based company W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing continued strong performance despite a slow demand market. The company reported sales of $4.4 billion, marking a 4.3% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. On an even keel daily, organic constant currency basis, sales saw a 4.0% upsurge. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $9.87, reflecting a 4.7% rise year-over-year.

Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson highlighted the team’s dedication to customer support through various means, leading to bolstered customer relationships and sustained positive outcomes amid market challenges. Macpherson expressed confidence in Grainger’s ability to meet objectives and drive results for stakeholders by the end of 2024.

**Financial Highlights for Q3 2024**– Net Sales: $4,388 million, up 4.3%– Gross Profit: $1,720 million, a 3.9% increase– Operating Earnings: $686 million, up 2.8%– Diluted EPS: $9.87, showing a growth of 4.7%

**Segment Performance**

In the High-Touch Solutions – N.A. segment, sales rose by 3.3%, while in the Endless Assortment segment, sales surged by 8.1%, showing strong performance across various geographies and customer end markets.

**Operational Insights**

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 39.2%, experiencing a marginal 10 basis points decline compared to the same period last year. Operating margin was at 15.6%, marking a decrease of 30 basis points due to continued investments and annual merit increases.

**Guidance**

Grainger adjusted its 2024 outlook, narrowing earnings projections for the year. This includes sales growth of 4.0% to 4.75% and adjusted diluted EPS of $38.65 to $39.35.

**Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns**

In the quarter, Grainger generated $611 million in operating cash flow and returned $328 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

**Looking Ahead**

The company is set to discuss its Q3 results in a live webcast on October 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET, hosted by D.G. Macpherson and Deidra Merriwether, SVP, and CFO, providing insights on the quarter’s performance and future endeavors.

For more detailed financial information, investors are encouraged to visit the Grainger investor relations website.

**Safe Harbor Statement**

Grainger issued a detailed Safe Harbor Statement, emphasizing forward-looking information, potential risks, and factors influencing future performance.

