Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $838.00 and last traded at $838.00, with a volume of 3890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $789.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Graham Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $791.06 and a 200-day moving average of $753.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

