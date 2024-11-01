Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTIM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,982. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.