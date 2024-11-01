Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,982. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.87.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
