Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,858,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,901,788.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,858,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,788.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,988,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 475,196 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,882,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,560,000 after buying an additional 137,813 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.