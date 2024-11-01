Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 5.5 %

INVH opened at $31.41 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.