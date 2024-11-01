Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 84,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,766. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

