Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,254 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 293,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 843,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

QYLD stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

