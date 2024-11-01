Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAT opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,353.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 1.71% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

