Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $462.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

