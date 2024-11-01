Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UITB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 63,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.