Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

