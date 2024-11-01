Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,243 shares during the period. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,114,000 after acquiring an additional 511,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,054,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 133,540 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 127,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 456,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LGOV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 212,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,450. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.