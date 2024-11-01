Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Update

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 28,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,171 shares of company stock valued at $421,858. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Gevo by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

GEVO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 12,521,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $557.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

