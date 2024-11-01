General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $172.35. 2,050,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319,825. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

