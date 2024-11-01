Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Generac stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.16. 522,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $147.89. Generac has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $176.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 678.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

