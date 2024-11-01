Gen Digital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
Gen Digital Stock Performance
Shares of GEN stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
About Gen Digital
Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.
