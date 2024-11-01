Gen Digital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.41 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.