Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $67.46 million and $1.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 67,417,232 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

