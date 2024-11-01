Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.850-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

GRMN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. Garmin has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.