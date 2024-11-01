Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FULT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,235. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.