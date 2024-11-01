FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Stock Performance
Shares of XISE stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,034 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September
