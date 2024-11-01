Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,635,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,667,000 after buying an additional 759,749 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,089,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 37.27%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

