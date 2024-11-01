Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.01. 965,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,948. Fortive has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Fortive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

