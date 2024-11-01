Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.44 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

