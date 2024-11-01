Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.21 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.44. The company has a market capitalization of £134.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.