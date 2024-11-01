Fonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.05. 235,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,315. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.