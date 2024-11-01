Fonville Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.62. 216,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,018. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.53 and a 12 month high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

