Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average is $209.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

