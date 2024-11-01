Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Flowserve by 159.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile



Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

