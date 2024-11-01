First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-13.500 EPS.

First Solar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,465. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.93. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.