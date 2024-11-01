First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. First Solar also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

