First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 0.3 %

FFNW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $206.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

