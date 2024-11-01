First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.90.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,937.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,945.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,833.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 198.72 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

