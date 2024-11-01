Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 147.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISI. StockNews.com downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

