Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 558 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.59 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

