Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,762 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

