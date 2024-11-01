Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,528 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 25,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

